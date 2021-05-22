Harris, Aleta R. 1941-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. -Aleta Rae Harris, 80 of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday May 25, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Stephen Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Bible Fellowship Church or American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.

Aleta was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Helen (Brant) Sinclair. She graduated from ACCHS in 1960. Aleta was a homemaker and babysitter for majority of her life but had also worked as a CNA at Gran Villa for 15 years. She was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, Atchison, and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren.

Aleta married James Harris on June 24, 1962, he preceded her on July 10, 2004.

Survivors include a son Jim and Denise Harris, Olathe, Kansas; two sisters, Margaret Wiley, Horton, Kansas, Priscilla Hill, Atchison; and a son-in-law, Donald Rasdall, Atchison; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded by her parents, a daughter Kathie Rasdall, two brothers, John Paul and Roger Sinclair, three sisters, Dorothy Darlene, Mary Jeannette and her twin sister Anita Evans. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.