Harris, Albert D. 1930-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Albert Donald (Don) Harris was born July 4, 1930, in Gentry, Missouri, the son of Charles Wesley and Bertha Opal (Malson) Harris. He passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home in Albany, Missouri at the age of 90.

He was a graduate of Albany High, class of 1948. He went on to work for his father Charles on the family farm, and attendant at the Carmack filling station.

In Feb. of 1952 Don enlisted to serve his country, and he joined the United States Army. During that time, he was a part of the 40th Signal Corp, where he was vital in making connections from the front line to the rear to ensure safety and victory. He went on to fight in the Korean War where he became Staff Sgt. and was a part of many key battles; Battle of Pusan Perimeter, Battle of Wonju, Battle of Taegu, Battle of Seoul, Battle of Inchon, Battle of Chunchon, Battle Kumsong one of the last significant battles of the Korean War, and many others. Don was awarded the Korean Service Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, United Nation Service Medal, Nation Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. In January of '54 Don was released from active military service and transferred to the Army Reserve to complete eight years of service.

When Don returned from the War, he wasted no time marrying the love of his life. Ruby Irene Gillespie Harris and Don were wed June 13, 1954, in Princeton, Missouri. They were the quintessential couple spending 65 years of blissful marriage together and raising three children. In May of 1956 Don and Irene were blessed with their first and only son, Rodney Harris. Aug. of 1962 Don received his first of two girls, Donna Harris Teel. A few years later in July of 1976 the youngest of three was born; Terri Harris Tompkins.

In 1955 Don started many years of service with the Stanberry Manufacturing Company or better known as the Cap Factory, where he worked until they closed in 1983. He served many of those years as the cutting room supervisor. After the Stanberry plant closed, he then went on to work at the Pattonsburg Cap factory from 1983-1993.

Don continued his working career in 1993 when he joined the Gentry County Sheriff's Office as a Dispatcher. He worked for the Sheriff's Office until the conception of the Albany 911 department where he then served as a Gentry County 911 Dispatcher from 1998-2001 where he retired only to return in 2003-2005.

Don was a devout Christian and a member of the Union Baptist Church of Carmack and The First Baptist Church of Albany, he also served as a board member of the Carmack Cemetery for many years. Don was a loving, caring man who loved his family. Including all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Don was deeply in love with his lifelong partner and wife. They enjoyed all things together and now are together again.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; son, Rodney; brothers, Louis and Martin Harris; and sister, Marjorie Harris Asher.

Survivors: daughters, Donna (Randy) Teel, Liberty, Missouri, Terri (Nick) Tompkins, Albany, Missouri; grandsons, Payden (Britany) Harris, Kansas City, Missouri, Brett Teel, Liberty, Missouri; great- grandson, Tucker Harris, Kansas City; sister, Deloris Harris (Bill) Mckahan, Parkville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Lorene Harris, Albany; along with many other nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial with Military Rites in the Carmack Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Carmack Cemetery.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.