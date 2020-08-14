FAIRFAX, Mo. - Dorothy C. Harrington, 89, Fairfax, Missouri, died Aug. 11, 2020, in Tarkio, Missouri. Mrs. Harrington was a longtime resident of Fairfax.
Survivors: son, Mike (Nancy) Harrington, Fairfax; daughters, Carol (Steve) Riley, Linda (Ernie) Howell, Lisa England, all of Tarkio, Connie (Steve) Lewis, Fairfax, Janet Lingerfelt, Rock Port, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
Services, Saturday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m., Fairfax Baptist Church. Interment, English Grove Cemetery near Fairfax.
Open visitation from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday, Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. There is no family visitation.
Memorials: Fairfax Volunteer Fire Dept. or Fairfax Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.