Harrell, Robert E. 1935-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Robert Eugene Harrell, 85, of Wathena, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wathena Health Care.

He was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Jan. 21, 1935 to Laura Hassler Harrell and Claude Harrell.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert worked most of his life as a tile and carpet layer, later becoming a truck driver.

He was an avid fisherman, largemouth bass feared him.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant son, Lance Harrell.

He is survived by: children, Michael Harrell, of Alaska, Richard Harrell, of Kansas, Marcia Harrell, of St. Joseph and Robert Knight, of Florida; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Harrell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.