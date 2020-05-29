Harrah, Gorden L. 1931-2020

LAFERIA, Texas - Gorden L. Harrah, 89, of Laferia Texas, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Gorden was born on February 23, 1931 in Davies County Missouri to Hobart and Iva (McDonald)Harrah. Gorden was a Korean War veteran, 1950 -1954, receiving four metals. He married Ruth (Cunningham) in 1955, after her passing in 1985, he then married Bonnie (Higgins) in 1988. She survives of the home. Gorden lived most of his life in Saint Joseph Missouri. In 2017 he and Bonnie moved to Laferia Texas. He was an entrepreneur of many trades, beginning with Pizza Hut and owned other food services. Later in his career Gorden worked for Bestgen Inc., operating his own equipment. After retirement, they moved to Lake Viking Missouri, were they co-owned a C store. Gorden also worked security for Lake Viking.

Before his work journey ended, he drove a school bus for the Gallatin schools. Gorden was a member of the Church of Christ and a member of Lake Viking Lions club. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed playing cards and the local race car circuit.

He was preceded in death by: a baby son, Gorden Junior; sister, Nadine Hillyard; two great-grandsons, Seth and Cooper.

He is survived by: four daughters, Laura Harrah, Edina Minnesota, Stephanie (David) Chesney, lake Viking Missouri, Michelle (Mike) McIntyre, Lawrence Kansas, Bridget (Jim) McMullan, Pittsburg Missouri; step-daughters, Amy (Pete) Moutray, Stewartsville Missouri, Angie Simmons and stepson, Brian Higgins, both of Joseph; 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.

A memorial service to be announced and held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to Bonnie Harrah 600 East Expressway 83, Laferia Texas 78559 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.