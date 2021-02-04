Harr, Vera A. 1933-2021

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Vera Ann Harr, 87, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, in St. Joseph.

Vera was born May 10, 1933, to the late Albert Peucker and Myrtle Cordonier. She married Jesse James Harr and to this union one daughter was born, Cheryl (Gary) Fountain, Savannah. She was a retired cashier of the Savannah WalMart store.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother

Survivors are her daughter; sister, Janet Spangler; one grandson; four great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services are at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, 1 p.m. Interment at Rosedale (Cordonier) Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorial donations may go to the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.