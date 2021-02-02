Harr, Vera A. 1933-2021

Vera Ann Harr, 87, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, in St. Joseph.

Vera was born May 10, 1933, to the late Albert Peucker and Myrtle Cordonier. She married Jesse James Harr, and to this union one daughter was born, Cheryl (Gary) Fountain, Savannah. She was a retired cashier of the Savannah Wal-Mart store.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one bother.

Survivors are her daughter, sister, Janet Spangler; one grandson; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services are at Heaton-Bowman-smith Savannah Chapel Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, 1 p.m. Interment at Rosedale (Cordonier) Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Officiant is Randy Harr.

Memorial donations to donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.