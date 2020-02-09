Betty Harr Campbell, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1927, in Browning, Missouri.

Betty married Worthie Harr on April 28, 1946; he preceded her in death April 19, 1999.

She married James Campbell Aug. 25, 2005; he preceded her in death Sep. 19, 2009.

Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Nursery Director for 50 years.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing and loved spending time with family.

Betty was a great cook and never had an enemy.

One of her favorite things was to watch her grandsons play church league softball. She loved to see them hit a home run.

Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Alpha (Mundell) Powell and four siblings.

Survivors include: her children: Sharon Koranda (Bob), Karen Smith (Bob), Randy Harr (Gina); stepson, Larry Campbell (Jan); grandchildren: Shelly Dreier (Tim), Kerry Carson, Chad Bradford, Stephanie St. Denney, Rob Smith, Isaac Harr, Daniel Harr (Amy), Lydia Embrey (Josh); two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Nellie Reynolds; sister-in-law, Vera Harr; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gideons International.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.