Tony W. Harper
WHEELING, Mo. - Tony Wayne Harper, 60, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Survivors: children, Andy Wayne Harper, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Seth Johnathon Harper, of Kirksville, Missouri, and Amber Henke, of Princeton, Missouri; sisters, Valerie Spears and Julie Sensenich of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.