Vicki Lynn Harmon, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born June 20, 1947, in Albany, Missouri, daughter of Mary and Harold Lewis. She graduated from Stanberry High School, class of 1965. She married Marvin "Dan" Harmon on May 20, 1966, in Stanberry, Missouri.
Vicki worked at the former HD Lee and later Carriage Square. Her hobbies included reading, sewing and working puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling to Branson and going along with Dan on his over the road trips.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dean Lewis.
Survivors include husband, Marvin "Dan" Harmon, of the home, children; Pam (Robbie) Betts, Sherry Harmon, Ricky (Roxanne) Harmon, and Terri Harmon, all of St Joseph, brother, Bobby (Joann) Lewis, of Stanberry; sisters, Rita Smith, of St. Joseph and Mary Jean (Doug) Evans, of Guilford, Missouri; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. Mrs. Harmon will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Vicki Harmon Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Harmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
