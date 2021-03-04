Thomas E. Harmon

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Thomas E. "Ted" Harmon, 78, of Rock Port, Missouri, passed away March 1, 2021, at a Rock Port healthcare facility.

His parents were Paul and Betty (Rash) Harmon.

Ted owned and operated Harmon Truck Insurance in Rock Port.

He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter.

Ted is survived by his wife Sam, their son and daughter-in-law, Britt and Natalie, all of Rock Port.

Private family inurnment with flag presentation at Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials to Greenhill Cemetery.