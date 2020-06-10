Lois I. Harmon

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Lois I. Harmon, 88, former resident of Fairax, Missouri died at Pleasant View Care Center in Rock Port, Missouri ,June 8, 2020. Mrs. Harmon was a retired cook. She had worked at Fairfax R-III schools and the Dairy Diner in Fairfax for many years.

She is survived by nephews and nieces.

Friends may call at Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

There is no family visitation. Graveside service, 11 a.m., Thursday June 11, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Fairfax.

Memorials to Mrs. Harmon's nephews in care of Schooler Funeral Home. Memorials will be used to replace a swing at Fair Oaks Senior Housing in Rock Port where Lois spent the last few years. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.