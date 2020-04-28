Rosa Christena "Chris" Harman, 88, passed away in St. Joseph, on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Chris was born on Feb. 26, 1932, in Humphreys, Missouri, to Sherman and Mary Pierce.

She married Elmer Harman, on April 17, 1950.

He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 1991.

She worked many years in the restaurant business, finally retiring from Walmart in 1997.

Chris loved life and people. She loved traveling, building puzzles and binging on Gunsmoke episodes, but most especially, she loved on her family and friends a lot.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Alvin; brother, Truman; sister, Dorothy; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by: her brothers, Bill (Ellen) and Vernon (Marilyn); sister, Addie; daughters: Karen Auten (George), Cheryll Fowler and Charlene Colorado (Rick); eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Graveside service: 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Bolckow Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to either the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, Missouri, or the ASPCA.

The family would like to thank Freudenthal Hospice for their care. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.