Linda Gayle Harman, 55, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

She was born May 2, 1965, in St. Joseph, to Larry and Gayle (Daniels) Ramsey.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jaysen Harman; mother, Gayle Davenport; sister, Paula Kaye.

Survivors include children, Josh Harman (Desiree Raines), Andrea Harman; sister, Kellie Qualters (Thomas); brothers, Larry Ramsey and Bradley Harding (Candy); three grandchildren; father, Larry Ramsey (Jeannie)

Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.