Rev. Evan Patrick Harkins, 34, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Fr. Harkins was born Aug. 11, 1985, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Patrick and Allyson (Carroll) Harkins.

He grew up in Belton, Missouri, and first felt called to the priesthood when he was eight years old. He was a parishioner at St. Sabina, in Belton, where he was an altar server and Boy Scout.

He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1999.

He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School Seminary, in Hannibal, Missouri, in 2002 and Conception Seminary College, in Conception, Missouri, in 2006, and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2010.

He was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on May 29, 2010, and celebrated his first mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, in Kansas City, Missouri.

His first assignment was at St. Therese Catholic Church, in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 2012, he was appointed pastor of St. James Catholic Church, in St. Joseph.

He was studying canon law at the Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C.

He enjoyed rock climbing, traveling, being a Royals fan, learning French and spending time with his family.

More than anything, he loved being a priest and spent every moment striving to grow ever closer to Our Lord. His greatest joy was serving the people of his parish and the church.

Fr. Harkins is survived by: his parents, Patrick and Allyson (Carroll) Harkins, of Raymore, Missouri; brothers, Adam Harkins and his wife, Kelsey, and John Paul Harkins, both of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Caroline Brock and her husband, Matthew, of Sterling, Virgina, and Anna Harkins, of Falls Church, Virgina; nephews: Charlie, Tommy and Henry Brock.

Survivors also include: his grandmother, Dolores Harkins, of Kansas City, Missouri; his grandfather, Jerry Harkins Jr., of Rock Island, Illinois; and his grandfather, Allan Carroll, of Centertown, Missouri; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bishop James Johnston will celebrate the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 Northwest Highway Nine, Kansas City, MO 64152.

The interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in Raytown, Missouri.

The visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 5815 King Hill Ave., St Joseph, MO 64504.

The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be given to: St. James Renovation Fund at www.saintjamessaintjoseph.org or to the Our Lady of Good Counsel Renovation Fund at www.goodcounselkc.org.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.