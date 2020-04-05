Hargrove, Julia A. 1930-2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Julia Anne "Julie" Hargrove, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Nashville, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Albert and Carolyn Mosher, Julie spent much of her childhood on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

She graduated from Mt. Holyoke College, in Massachusetts, and raised her four daughters in St. Joseph.

An enduring appreciation of nature, art, literature, and classical music, coupled with her incredible kindness and generosity, were the hallmarks of Julie's life well lived.

Throughout her life, she was surrounded by love from her daughters, her cherished husband, Erwin Hargrove, and their many dear friends, in both St. Joseph and Nashville.

Julie was preceded in death by: her parents; and her sister, Carol Mosher Fernandez.

She is survived by: her husband, Erwin Hargrove; her four daughters: Julie Hamilton, Lynn Hamilton, Claire Hamilton Breen, and Leslie Hamilton Finch; her five grandchildren: Alex and Will Colvin, Jason and Ryan Lindsey, and Adelaide Breen; as well as extended family.

A celebration of Julie's life will be held in St. Joseph, at a later date.