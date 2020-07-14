Ruby K. Hargrave

1930- 2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Ruby Kathryn Hargrave, 89, Cameron, passed away July 7, 2020.

She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Lock Springs, Missouri, to Wesley and Goldie (Hobbs) Huston.

Ruby married Carl Hargrave on June 7, 1952, in Chillicothe, Missouri, and later moved to the Cameron area where they farmed.

She worked as director of social services at Quail Run until her retirement in 2006.

Ruby was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron.

Her most cherished moments were those spent with her family.

Ruby will be remembered for the many fabulous meals she prepared, her loving kindness and ornery stubborn streak that often shone through. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.