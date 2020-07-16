Ruby K. Hargrave

1930- 2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Ruby Kathryn Hargrave, 89, Cameron, Missouri, passed away July 7, 2020.

She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Lock Springs, Missouri, to Wesley and Goldie (Hobbs) Huston.

Ruby married Carl Hargrave on June 7, 1952, in Chillicothe, Missouri, and later moved to the Cameron area where they farmed.

She worked as director of social services at Quail Run until her retirement in 2006.

Ruby was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron.

Her most cherished moments were those spent with her family.

Ruby will be remembered for the many fabulous meals she prepared, her loving kindness and ornery stubborn streak that often shone through.

Ruby is preceded by her husband, Carl Hargrave; parents, Wesley and Goldie Huston; grandson, Kyle Hargrave and brother, Robert Huston.

Survivors: three children, Carla (Paul) McNew, Cathy (Ronnie) Jack and Alan (Susan) Hargrave; grandchildren, Melanie Stice, Jeffrey McNew, Huston Jack, and Brad and Eric Hargrave; eight great- grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, July 10, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Cameron.

Burial was in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

Memorial Fund: Cameron First Baptist Church and/or The National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.