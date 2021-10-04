CAMERON, Mo. - Leroy Thomas Hargrave, 84, passed away Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Cameron, to Charles and Dorothy (Whiteaker) Hargrave.
Leroy was a manager for Associated Wholesale Groceries in Kansas City, Kansas, until retiring.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Dorothy; wife, Mary and; son, Steve.
Survivors: two daughters, Linda (John) Johnson, Knoxville, Missouri and Cynthia (Bill) Williams, Cameron; six grandchildren: Amanda L. Miller, Brian T. Hargrave, Laura D. Brewer, Joseph Deperalta, Brenton Williams and Maryjaine Williams; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne (Sandra) Hargrave, Lees Summit, Missouri and Marvin (Rosemary) Hargrave, Richmond, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Jana Hargrave, Gladstone, Missouri.
There is no scheduled service.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
