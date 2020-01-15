Sidney C. Hargis
HIGHLAND, Kan. - Sidney Charles Hargis, 95, Highland, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Wilma Jeanne; children: Mary Lynn Roberts, Nancy Jeanne Cavanah and William Sidney Hargis; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, Highland Christian Church, Highland.
Visitation: 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the church.
Memorial contributions: Highland Christian Church, Highland.
Arrangements: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.