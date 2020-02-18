Hargis, Erma J. 1925-2020

Erma Jean Hargis, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was born Sept. 24, 1925, in Wathena, Kansas.

Erma married Roy Thomas, March 3, 1951; he preceded her in death March 16, 1983.

She married Kenneth Hargis, March 27, 1985; he preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2000.

Erma was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

She was the secretary and treasurer for Needles of Moila for many years and enjoyed attending events at Moila; especially her time being First Lady of the Potentate in 1989.

She enjoyed entertaining, and cooking for her family and friends. Erma loved playing cards.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Delpha (Strong) Maag; her husbands, Roy Thomas and Kenneth Hargis; brother, Russell Maag; and infant brother, Robert Maag.

Survivors include: nephew, Jim Maag (Diana); niece, Adriana Maag (Casey); stepchildren: Janet Hargis, Kenneth Hargis (Bev) and Ted Hargis (Mitzi); Godchildren, Jean Ann Taylor (Mike) and Susan Fetty (Tim); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thanks to Lori, Laura and Deanna, for their wonderful care of Erma.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Moila Shrine Temple or Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.