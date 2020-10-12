Hare, Dolores F. 1930-2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -Dolores F. Hare, 89, died on Oct. 8, 2020, at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria.

Dolores held many positions until she retired.

She enjoyed shopping, family and friends, to include interior decorating.

She is survived by: two sons, Philip A. Hare and William S. Hare (Y. April Hare), Northern Virginia; one grandson, Alexander Hare (Victoria) Arizona; three sisters: Ida, Cathy and Joyce; six brothers; Tommy, Timothy, Richard, Byron, Dennis and Greg, all of whom are from the Missouri area.

The family will receive friends at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.