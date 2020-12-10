Linda Hardy, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in St. Joseph. She was born April 20, 1950,in Santa Barbara, California, daughter of Marie and Virgil Green. She graduated from Faucet High School.

She married Larry on Nov. 9, 1973, and he survives of the home. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed quilting, reading, and spending time with her family. Linda was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: husband, Larry Hardy, of the home; daughters, Amy Rost and Heather (Chris) Kendall; grandchildren, Austin Rost, Matt Rost, Maggie Kendall, and Emma Rost; great-grandson, Leland Hardy; brother, Adam Green; and her mother-in-law, Joan Hardy; sister-in-law, Julie (Bernie) Norris.

The register book and viewing available from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the Abundant Faith Church of God.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.