Betty Jean Hardt, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
She was born on July 5, 1926, to Robert and Hazel (Dobson) Willette in Delavan, Minnesota.
Betty received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mercy School of Nursing in Missouri City, Iowa. She served as a nurse at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital, Chautauqua Guest Homes, and the Salsbury Baptist Home. Even after retirement, she regularly visited the care centers, taking greeting cards to the residents.
She married Charles Hardt on Nov. 25, 1948, in Blue Earth, Minnesota. For years, she assisted Charles in staging the Mr. Science Shows where they got young students excited about science and learning. The show reached students all over the Midwest.
She was a productive member of the Charles City Women's Club and received the 1997 Woman of the Year award. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City, and active in the Rosary Society, Carmalites and her circle.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, writing, and serving others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 63 years.
Survivors include children, Charlaine Vitarelli, Pam Kramer (Dave), Mary Kreger (Matt), Kim (Bonnie) Hardt, Mark (Paula) Hardt, John (Carol) Hardt, and Michael (Ann) Hardt; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Farewell Services July 5, 2023, Immaculate Conception Parish in Charles City, Iowa. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Dollars for Scholars-Nursing Students.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Hardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.