Hardin Jr., Raymon L. 1955-2020

LONG BEACH, Calif. -Raymon Leon Hardin, Jr. was born on May 9, 1955, in Long Beach, to Raymon Hardin Sr. and Helen (Worthen) Hardin.

His family moved to Kansas when he was 11 years old and he graduated from Wathena High School in 1973.

Raymon worked in retail sales and earned an associate's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

He moved with his family in 2004 to Taney County.

Raymon entered into rest on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 65.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Helen Hardin; his sister, Debra Jackson; and his nephew, Christopher Jackson.

Raymon is survived by: his father, Raymon Hardin Sr. of the home; his sister, Raven Burgess of Texas; his nieces, Michelle Sardeson (Donovan) of Strafford, Missouri and Tanya Linebaugh (Mark) of St. Joseph; his nephew, Marco Tovar of the home; a great-niece; two great-nephews and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Raymon will be interred in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.