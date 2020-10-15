OMAHA, Neb. - Jerry M. Hardin, 82, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Monday Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born Aug. 2, 1938, to Chester and Evalena (Casper) Hardin in Fairport, Missouri.

Jerry attended and graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville, Missouri.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Hardin; brothers, John F. Hardin, Billy E. Hardin.

Survivors include children, Janet Phelps of St. Joseph, Brian Hardin, of Smithville, Missouri, Debra Liebig (Mark) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Karla Hardin of Kansas City, Missouri, Marla Kellner (Doug) of Papillion, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Hardin of St. Louis, Missouri, and Ron Hardin, Maysville, Missouri.

Committal Services noon Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68124.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.