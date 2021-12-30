Jerry Blaine Hardin, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Jerry was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Gallatin, Missouri, to Walter and Grace (McMichael) Hardin.
In 1959, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.
Jerry married Artist Ward on Dec. 16, 1963, in King City, Missouri.
Jerry was preceded in death by: his wife; parents; son, Allen B. Hardin and stepsons Laverne Preston and Lyle Preston.
Survivors include: children: Terri Nolan, Jerri Ann Jones, Jimmy Hardin and Cindy (Thomas) Lawrie; step daughter, Trish (Tim) Wiederholt ; 15 granddaughters; and two sisters.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday at our chapel.
Interment with Military Honors at White Oak Cemetery in Bethany, Missouri.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to White Oak Cemetery Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
