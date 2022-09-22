Hardin, Darrell L. 1970-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Darrell Lynn Hardin, 52, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born to Richard and Janice (Searcy) Hardin on July 9, 1970, in Chillicothe, Missouri.
On Jan. 31, 2014, he married Dawn Knight in Albany.
Darrell was a longtime resident of Albany. He spent a lot of his life logging, welding, and farming with his parents, sister and eventually his own kids. He attended Albany RIII High School, graduating in 1988. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids, fishing, hunting and was an avid mushroom hunter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Dawn, of the home; previous wives, Kim Able, Grant City, Missouri, and Debbie O'Neil, Gentry, Missouri; parents, Richard and Janice Hardin; sister, Tina Pickering; all of Albany; sons, Tyler Welton, Laddonia, Missouri, Randel Hardin, Clinton Hardin, Troy Hardin and Clayton Hardin; stepson, Michael Knight; 13 grandchildren, Addison Shepard, Dywatt, Millie, Mea and Bralynn Hardin, Laine Love, Landon and Kollin Hardin, Destiny Harville, JayLynn and Joshua Knight, Madison and Peyton Welton, all of Albany.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Albany First Baptist Church. Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of the Donors' Choice, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
