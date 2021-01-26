Hardin, Arthur 1921-2021

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Arthur Hardin, 99, Savannah, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born Nov. 22, 1921, in Savannah, on the family farm to Hugh and Melissa (Patterson) Hardin.

Arthur served in the US Army during WWII from 1942 to 1946. After his service, he returned to the family farm where he made his living. Arthur married Adeline Peterson on Aug. 3, 1957, in Warren, Minnesota.

Survivors include his daughter, Vivian Hardin, Savannah; grandchildren, Kali (Steven) Newcomer of Stanberry, Missouri, and Colin Hardin-Demuth of Kansas City, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Adeline and Evelyn Newcomer.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.