CAMERON, Mo. - Doris Imogene Harbstreit, 94, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Feb. 4, 2021. Doris was born Oct. 31, 1926, to Lawrence F. and Clara (Remmel) Lashbrook in Washington, Indiana.

Doris married Joseph "Jay" Harbstreit Feb. 16, 1947, in Washington, Indiana. Doris was a homemaker and served as High Priest for Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Joseph "Jay" Harbstreit.

Doris is survived by: son, Steve (Elizabeth) Harbstreit, Kearney, Missouri; two daughters, Sandra (Ralph) Debar, Spokane, Washington, Sally (John) Harbstreit Harter, Topeka, Kansas; five grandchildren, Kay, Becky, John, Matthew, David; six great- grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held in the summer.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.