Hanway, Gerald F. 1962-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Jerry Hanway, age 60, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at his home.
He was born on April 9, 1962, the son of Francis J and Eleanor (Lamar) Hanway in St Joseph.
The family moved to Stewartsville, Missouri in 1967, where he attended elementary and junior high school and played the trumpet in the school band, before moving to Easton, Missouri in 1975. He graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1980. He was a member of FFA and played varsity baseball his junior year.
Jerry received a diploma in the Electronic Technician Program from the Missouri Institute of Technology in 1982. He was employed with Thales for 39 years, until his retirement in the repair department.
Jerry married Mindy Roasa on Jan. 16, 1993, and lived in Gladstone, Missouri, then moved with their young son farther north and made Kansas City their home since 2001.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Francis J. Hanway and grandparents: Hester and Wood Lamar, Theresa and Peter Hanway.
He leaves behind: his wife, Mindy, of the home; son, Sawyer (Emily Norton); mother, Eleanor; sister, Michele; brothers: Ron (Lori), Matt, Tony (Rachel); aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
Services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Family will greet friends beginning at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center, 92 S. 3rd St. Gower, Missouri, on the east side of the Gower City Park.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
