GOWER, Mo. - Eleanor Jane Hanway, 84, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas, at KU Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Faucett, Missouri, daughter of the late Hester and W. "Wood" Lamar. She graduated from Faucett High School and attended Platte Gard Business school.
Eleanor worked as a banker with Commerce Bank retiring 30 years of service in 2015. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Buanco Garden Club serving as treasurer and district treasurer, she also enjoyed music and playing the piano at church. Bird watching, and flowers were her favorite hobbys. Most especially she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of the New Beginnings Church Gower.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Hanway; and sister, Sandi Brown.
Survivors include daughter, Michele Hanway, Gower; sons, Ron (Lori) Hanway, Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Hanway, Gower, and son, Tony (Rachel) Hanway, Smithville, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Mindy Hanway, Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Buddy.
The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; was 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Randy Wade officiating. The Interment was at the Halleck Cemetery Taos, Missouri.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
