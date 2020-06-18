It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Joseph Hanway announces his passing.

Donald, 92, of St. Joseph, was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

He was born to Rose and Felix Hanway on Jan. 12, 1928.

Donald married the love of his life, Cloa Eileen Trivelpiece , on Dec. 28, 1963; she passed away on Nov. 5, 1999.

Donald and Eileen brought three daughters to this blessed union: Donna (Dale) Kline, Taos, Missouri; Mary Vette, St. Joseph; Patti Hollars, St. Joseph.

Donald graduated from the Christian Brothers High School, then served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

After the war, he came back home to work on the family farm, where he remained and raised his family.

Donald was a wonderful father, grand-father and great-grandfather.

He is survived by: his daughters; seven grandchildren: Mandi Hanway, St. Louis, Missouri, Whitney (Eric) Strong, St. Joseph, Jessica Kline, St. Joseph, Danielle (Jason) Davis, of St. Joseph, Austin Vette, Cosby, Missouri, Ellie Kline, Taos, Missouri and Evan Vette of Cosby, currently at Boot Camp in San Diego, California; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Eva Strong; sister, Dorothy (John) Halling, Denton, Kansas; brother-in-law, Jim Noll, Effingham, Kansas; good friend Richard Roe, St. Joseph; caregiver, Pam Ringot, Elwood, Kansas; his farm animals and faithful dog, Monster.

He was reunited in death with: his wife, Eileen; parents, Rose and Felix; brothers: Felix, Jr., Leonard and Charles; sisters, Catherine Hart and Mary Noll.

Donald was a faithful Catholic, and a hardworking dairy and crop farmer.

He was very charitable, to many causes.

He will be forever remembered by all who knew him.

A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a visitation 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Graveside Service and Interment with military honors: Noon Friday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Graveside Service and Interment with military honors: Noon Friday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.