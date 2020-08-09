SAVANNAH, Mo. -Linda I. Hanson, 83 of Savannah, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Linda was born on March 22, 1937, in St. Joseph, to Everett and Margaret (Peggy) Gross.

On Aug. 6, 1977, Linda Married Donald Walter Hanson; He survives of the home.

She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, in 1955.

She worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as an activity aide until sustaining a disabling injury, in 1987.

Linda loved playing the lottery and the casino slots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Mark E. Ellingsworth.

Survivors include son, Kevin H. (Audrey) Ellingsworth, Tulsa, Oklahoma and step-daughter, Leanne (Ron) Hallowell, St. Joseph.

Per her wishes, Linda has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

No visitation or services will be held. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.