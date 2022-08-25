Hansen, Lloyd D. 1943-2022 Hopkins, Mo.

HOPKINS Mo. - Lloyd Dean Hansen, 79, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his home with family gathered at his side.
Lloyd was born on May 12, 1943, in Guthrie Center, Iowa. His parents were Louie and Bessie (Brown) Hansen.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as his son, Kirby, in 2011; his brothers, Lee Hansen and LaVern, who died in infancy; his daughter-in-law, Joy Hansen; and his sister-in-law, Evelyn Hansen.
He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School in Ravenwood, Missouri, and had lived all his life in Nodaway County. He was of the Christian faith.
Lloyd was self-employed. He worked in construction and was a contractor. He was also a car trader and scraper.
He married Donna Jeane White on July 1, 1961, in Maryville, Missouri. They have been married for 61 years. She survives of the home.
Other survivors: two sons, Ed Hansen, Hopkins, and Ted (Corkey) Hansen, Pickering, Missouri; his daughter, Connie (Tim) Hoepker, Maryville; his brother, Larry Hansen, Sheridan, Missouri; and his sister-in-law, Karen Hansen, Fairfax, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Kaelen Hansen, Kelby (Kya) Hansen, Bo Hansen, Cody Hoepker, Kyle (Danielle) Hansen, Kayl (Jessie) Hansen, and K.J. Hansen, all of Hopkins, April (Justin) Wilson, Oregon, Missouri, and Chyler Hoepker, Mound City, Missouri; four step-grandchildren, James (McKenzie) Leach, Savannah, Missouri, Brittney Leach, Pickering, Harley Hansen, Pickering, and Madison Leach, Pickering; 17 great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Lloyd has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will be at a later date.
Memorials can be directed in Lloyd's name to the Hopkins Fire Department. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
