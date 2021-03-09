Hansen, Janet L. 1937-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janet L. Hansen, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Janet was born July 11, 1937, in St. Joseph, to Edward and Helen Melvin. She married Thomas C. Hansen on May 24, 1975, in St. Joseph. Prior to her marriage, Janet was a nun with the Order of St. Benedict's in Atchison, Kansas.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; sister, Joan (Larry) Seckels; nieces, Stacy Stroble and Lee Kealy; five great-nieces and nephews; and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Officiant Father Steven Hansen. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.