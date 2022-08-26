Hansen, Elmer 1931-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Elmer Leroy Hansen, 91, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his home.

Elmer was born on May 24, 1931, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Edgar and Lucy (Herman) Hansen. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1949. He moved to Wathena in 1956 and worked as a rural mail carrier and farmed. Elmer served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

