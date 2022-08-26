Hansen, Elmer 1931-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Elmer Leroy Hansen, 91, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his home.
Elmer was born on May 24, 1931, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Edgar and Lucy (Herman) Hansen. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1949. He moved to Wathena in 1956 and worked as a rural mail carrier and farmed. Elmer served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He attended the First Baptist Church in Wathena, a life member of the American Legion Post #161 and V.F.W. Post #5531, Masonic Lodge #64 all of Wathena. Elmer was an active member of the Moila Shrine, Legion of Honor, Ole-Tymers Antique Autos and the Scottish Rite.
He married Lola Schuman on Dec. 18, 1971, in Wathena. She survives of the home.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Letha Erikson; and brother, Dale Hansen. Additional survivors include his children, Jason Hansen, Michael Hansen (Connie), Duston Hansen (Michelle), Damon Hansen all of Wathena; brother, Darwin Hansen (Marilyn) of Rosalie, Nebraska; two sisters-in-law, Caroline Hansen, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Wanda Brinson (Leo) of Barnard, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
FUNERAL: Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, 10 a.m., at First Baptist Church, in Wathena. Live streamed on the First Baptist Church, Wathena, KS on Facebook.com.
Family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home where friends may call after 5 p.m.
Burial will be in the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena with Full Military Honors under the auspices of the Wathena American Post #161.
Memorials: Freedom Hospice, American Legion Post #161 or Wathena EMS.
