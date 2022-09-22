Hansen, Carolyn M. 1964-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE Mo. - Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen, 57, of Maryville, Missouri, was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Des Moines, Iowa, and passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Joseph. Her parents were Harry and Joan Hamilton.

Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Nodaway County living in the Clearmont and Maryville area. She graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1983 and worked for NOCOMO Industries for 16 years.

