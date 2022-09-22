Hansen, Carolyn M. 1964-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE Mo. - Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen, 57, of Maryville, Missouri, was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Des Moines, Iowa, and passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in St. Joseph. Her parents were Harry and Joan Hamilton.
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Nodaway County living in the Clearmont and Maryville area. She graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1983 and worked for NOCOMO Industries for 16 years.
In 1989, Carolyn married Cary Hansen. They divorced several years later.
Carolyn had an identical twin sister, Marilyn. They enjoyed spending time together watching movies, working on puzzles and playing cards with friends and neighbors. Both were avid NASCAR fans.
Carolyn was preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer and Delores Hamilton, Edgar and Alice Carlson; her parents; brother, Kurt Hamilton; and sister, Marilyn Hamilton.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy (Ken) Johnson; nephew, Michael (Amanda) Johnson; niece, Cassie (Mark) Lang, and nephews, Max Lang and Cole Lang.
Carolyn will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. She was sweet and kind and always the social butterfly of her family.
Carolyn has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
