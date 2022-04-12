MARSHALL, Mo. -Buddy "Edward Gaines" Hannaford, age 78, died peacefully after a brief illness on April 5, 2022, in The Living Center in Marshall.
A Celebration of Buddy's Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at First Christian Church, 130 N. Jefferson Ave., Marshall, MO 65340. Rev. Randal DeMasters will officiate.
Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall.
A Masonic Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the church with visitation following until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Melanoma Research Foundation, Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra, Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra, Missouri Bandmasters Association Young Band Directors Grant, Missouri Music Educators Association Legacy Scholarship, Trenton Performing Arts Center, or Marshall First Christian Church, all in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
