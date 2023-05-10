Hanna, Shirley I. 1935-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Shirley Illene Hanna, 87, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.
Shirley was born in Unionville, Missouri, on Dec. 17, 1935, to Bob and Mildred (Hill) Moore. She moved to Maryville in 1941 and graduated from Maryville High School in 1954.
She graduated with honors from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, with a bachelor's degree in secondary education, and a minor in math, and her master's in business.
She had worked at Northwest Missouri State, then taught in Sheridan, Missouri, before joining the Nodaway Valley Bank in Maryville. She worked as the comptroller and retired in 2000, after 29 years.
On Oct. 4, 1958, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Shirley was united in marriage to Raymond E. Hanna, they were married almost 65 years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Former member of the Esther Circle of the Church, she was a former member of the Young Economics Club, Financial Women's International, National Association of Business Women (NABW), and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed bowling and collecting Kewpies, and volunteering at the Nodaway County Historical Society, and the St. Francis Hospital Gift Shop.
Her parents preceded her in death; also her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and Marvin Hogan; her mother and father-in-law, Edison and Bernice Hanna; and her brother-in-law, Jim Faris.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Hanna, of the home; her son, Michael (Cleo) Hanna, Gretna, Nebraska; her daughter, Stephanie (Bill) Walker, Maryville; three grandsons, Andrew Wiederholt, Ravenwood, Missouri, and Joseph and Justin Hanna, Gretna; her brothers-in-law, David (Vonita) Hanna, Savannah, Missouri, Gene Howard, Omaha, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Karen Faris, Maryville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A private memorial graveside service will be held at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the New Nodaway Historical Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or donate at act.alz.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
