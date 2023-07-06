Hanna, Raymond E. 1934-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Raymond Edison Hanna, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph. He was 88.
Ray was born in Clearmont, Missouri, on July 15, 1934, to Edison and Bernice (Hollensbe) Hanna. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Shirley; his two sisters, Marilyn Hanna, in infancy, and Charlene Hanna, at eight years old; his brother-in-law, Jim Faris; and his sister and brother- in-law, Ruth (Howard) and Marvin Hogan.
Ray attended the Elm Grove School, then in 1952 graduated from Horace Mann High School, in Maryville. He lived most all his life in Maryville.
On Oct. 4, 1958, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Ray was united in marriage to Shirley Illene Moore. She passed away on May 7, 2023.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. He was a 50-year member of the Nodaway Lodge #470, AF & AM, and was a past member of the Moila Shrine Temple.
Ray loved going to auctions. He collected hammers, tools and yard sticks, and he liked to tinker in his garage. He enjoyed bowling and was a longtime league bowler. In May, at age 88, he bowled a 300 game. He seldom missed his 10 a.m. coffee group and enjoyed going to Gray's Truck Stop to eat, drink coffee and visit. Ray never met a stranger.
In 1952 he started working for Myers Flooring, in Maryville, and eventually opened his own business, Ray's Installation. In 1978, he started driving a truck in Maryville and did that until 1999 when he retired from LMP.
He served his Country in the Missouri Army National Guard.
He leaves his two children, son, Michael (Cleo) Hanna, Gretna, Nebraska, daughter, Stephanie (Bill) Walker, Maryville; three grandsons, Andrew Raymond Wiederholt, Ravenwood, Missouri, and Joseph and Justin Hanna, Gretna; brother, David (Vonita) Hanna, St. Joseph; and sister, Karen Faris, Maryville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Private family services will be held for Ray at a later date. He will be buried at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the Nodaway Lodge #470 AF & AM, 1622 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
