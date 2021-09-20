Hann, Richard A. 1940-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Richard Allen Hann, 81, died on Sept. 16, 2021.
Richard was born in Maryville on June 20, 1940. He and his twin sister, Katherine, were the youngest of four children. From an early age, Richard knew the value of hard work and having fun, traits he carried throughout his life.
His first job was delivering the paper to residents of Burlington Junction, Missouri, a job which he held from grade school through high school.
As a young boy, Richard was always looking for a good time, running around town with his friends, being mischievous and living his best life, much to the dismay of his parents.
Richard graduated from Burlington Junction High School.
After high school, Richard attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, and graduated in 1962. During his time at Baker, he pledged Zeta Chi fraternity which allowed him to keep up his social life. One day, he spotted a pretty girl in town and asked a fraternity brother to set him up on a blind date. One year later, Meredith and Richard got married at the United Methodist church in Baldwin on July 1, 1961, and spent 60 years as husband and wife. In 1968, they adopted their only child, Tracy.
Upon college graduation, Richard secured a management position with Montgomery Ward in their Kansas City, Missouri warehouse. When given the chance to move into a developing area of the business, Information Systems, he parlayed that move into a successful career in Information Technology.
Moving his family from Shawnee, Kansas to Chicago, Illinois, Richard remained at Wards for 18 years. After that, he worked for Firestone in Akron, Ohio, Peter Kiewit Construction in Omaha, Nebraska SC Johnson Wax in Racine, Wisconsin and retired as Vice President of Information Systems at The Bradford Exchange in Niles, Illinois.
Richard was able to make a difference in the lives of others through his volunteer efforts over the years. He started a citywide girls softball league in Wadsworth, Ohio, worked with the United Way, served on several committees for The United Methodist Church, delivered food for Meals on Wheels and sat on their board, served as president and board member of the Villas of Alvamar HOA for several years, and was president of PADS, a program for the homeless in the NW Chicago suburbs.
In addition, Richard was a Stephen Minister for Lawrence's First United Methodist Church and called on church members every Monday.
Richard and Meredith retired to Lawrence in 2002, where Richard walked three miles every day, a habit he started early in life. Walking allowed him to remain physically fit and the opportunity to visit with neighbors. He rarely missed a day.
Richard was known in all circles to be the nicest of men, a reputation confirmed in his final stages of life at Brandon Woods and Bridge Haven Assisted Living, where he would regularly socialize with fellow residents and staff.
Richard is survived by: his wife, Meredith McPheeters Hann; daughter Tracy Hann (Germaine Barnes); twin sister, Katherine (Bob) Sawyer; sister-in-law Dorothy Hann, sister in-law, Joanne (Don) Burns; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Ramey and Wilda Hann; sister-in-law, Donna Jean Egbert Hann; and brothers, Bill and John Robert Hann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made through Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044 to The First United Methodist Church, Baker University or Meals on Wheels.
There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 946 Vermont St. in Lawrence, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
