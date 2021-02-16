CAMERON, Mo. - Daryl Lee Hane, 74, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Feb. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, after losing his battle with Covid -19.

He was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Glen and Helen (Coughennower) Hane.

Daryl was a physical education teacher/coach for the Cameron R-1 School District until retiring from teaching in 2007. His love of sports kept him actively involved with coaching until 2020.

Preceding him in death: his parents and grandparents.

Survivors: wife, Sherris Hane, of the home; daughter, Betsey (Preston) Seymour, Rifle, Colorado; sons, Seth (Amy) Hane, and granddaughters, Clara and Ellington Ann, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Joel Hane (fiancee' Margaret Miller), St. Joseph; sisters, Diane (Loren) Shriver, Estes Park, Colorado, Sally Kendrick, Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Chuck (Caryn) Hane, Jefferson, Iowa; nieces, nephews, and his loving in-laws, the Snyder family.

Services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Cameron United Methodist Church, Cameron. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at the church.

Burial: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: The Cameron Educational Foundation, to benefit physical education and athletics, in memory of Daryl.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.