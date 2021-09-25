MOUNT MORIAH, Mo. - Herschel E. Hancock passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1931, in Mount Moriah, to Ora and Ruth (Moss) Hancock. He had 13 siblings.
Herschel joined the Army at age 17 and served nine years. He achieved the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and retired with 31 years in civil service.
He married Dorothy Marshall on Aug. 31, 1952. They had three children together: Douglas, Rhonda and Pam. Douglas and Rhonda predeceased him.
He married for a second time, to Juanita Orndorff, on March 3, 1986.
Herschel said he was blessed to have been allowed to know and love such a precious child of God. He gained a daughter, Tamma Lane, through the marriage. Juanita passed away on Feb. 15, 2018.
Herschel was a very devoted man of faith.
He was also preceded in death by 12 siblings.
Survivors include: his sister, Mary Frazier; daughters, Pam Swift and Tamma Lane (Larry); grandsons, Matt King (Taylor), Eric Havens; granddaughter, Crystal Salsbury; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Havens.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Cornerstone Church.
Inurnment: Leavenworth National Cemetery, at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
