Hampton, Randy 1963-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Randy Hampton, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

He was born March 10, 1963, to Joseph and Betty (Best) Hampton.

Randy loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hampton, and his mother, Betty Hampton.

Survivors include his son, Bradley Hampton; siblings, Dennis Hampton, Betty Maxwell, Porter Hampton, and Kenisa Hampton.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.