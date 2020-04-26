CAMERON, Mo. - Eve Ellen Hammontree, 74, of Cameron, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Redwood Nursing Facility in Cameron.

Eve was born May 13, 1945, in Cameron, to Ernest A. and Emeline (Jones) Hammontree.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Everett (Sonny) Hammontree, Sammie D. Hammontree; and sister, Margaret Baker.

Survivors: brother, John W. Hammontree and Richard (Susan) Hammontree; sister, Tina Kedough; three sons: Mark (Casey) Reese, Hughesville, Missouri, Allen (Jackie) Reese, Marceline, Missouri, Alva D. Souders Jr. (Caroline), Grundy County, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

Arrangements under the direction of: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.