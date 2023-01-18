Hammer, Earl J. 1920-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Earl Junior Hammer was born Nov. 16, 1920, in Newport, Nebraska, and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in St. Joseph, at the age of 102.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amy (Holland) and Earl B. Hammer; sister, Anita Maag; brothers, Alvin and Elmo; as well as his first wife, LaVerne Hall Hammer; daughter, Kathy Mannon; and sons, Gary and Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Larry (Deanne); son-in-law, Mike Mannon; grandchildren, Michelle Schenck, Kimberly Anderson, Gregory Hammer, Cheryl DeLane, Eric Hammer, and Stephanie Hulette. Earl had 14 great-grandchildren.
Earl served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the latter half of WWII where he had trained to be an air traffic controller. As a civilian, he continued in that career and retired from Omaha Eppley Airfield. In retirement he bought his father's farm near Union Star, Missouri, and became a gentleman farmer and an avid bee keeper. He proclaimed that honey was the miracle food and the reason why he had lived so long. He loved the Lord and His Son Jesus, and had read the complete bible multiple times in his life.
After selling the farm, he moved to St. Joseph where he met Mary Scheidegger. They were married in 2009 and moved to Savannah, Missouri, and later to Country Squire senior living facility, in St. Joseph. He has surely found his resting place among all in Heaven, and we rejoice with him.
Arrangements by Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Savannah, 500 East Pawnee St. 64485. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Junior Hammer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.