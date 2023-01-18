Hammer, Earl J. 1920-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Earl Junior Hammer was born Nov. 16, 1920, in Newport, Nebraska, and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in St. Joseph, at the age of 102.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amy (Holland) and Earl B. Hammer; sister, Anita Maag; brothers, Alvin and Elmo; as well as his first wife, LaVerne Hall Hammer; daughter, Kathy Mannon; and sons, Gary and Robert.

