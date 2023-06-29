Hamm, Ralph J. 1942-2023 Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. - Ralph J Hamm, 80, formally of St. Joseph, passed away on June 23, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska, at Nebraska Medical Center.
He was born in St. Joseph on Dec. 23, 1942, to Thomas (Tommy) Hamm and Lula Davenport. He married Fern King on Jan. 10, 1964.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Thomas Hamm Jr., William Hamm and Thomas E. Hamm (Bo); and his sons-in-law, Nick Koontz and David Sears.
Survivors include brothers, Larry Hamm, Lees Summit, Missouri, Rick Hamm, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Deborah Fones, Riverside, Missouri; his children, Ralph James Hamm Jr. (Karrie), Sherrie Sears, Tracy Hofmeister, Steve Hamm, all from St Joseph, and Ron Hamm and Karla Koontz, from Mound City, Missouri; his grandchildren, Lachelle Jones, Ashley Sears (Dakota), Brent Sears (Ashley), Jeffrey Sears, Morgan McCormick (Clayton), Kaytlin Ferguson, Riley Hamm, Dylan Hamm, Whitney Koontz, (Spencer), Jessica Koontz and Jordan Koontz; great- grandchildren include Nicholaus Ivey, Karlee Ivey, Kenzee Ralston, Lexie Allen, Camden Allen, David Sears, Brenton Sears, Brooklyn Beam, Ashlyn Beam, Elie Sutton, Makiah Sears, Gracie Sutton and Paisleigh Walker.
He was an avid pool player in St. Joseph playing in several leagues for over 50 years. He developed many lasting friendships from playing pool over the years, and truly enjoyed all of his former pool teammates.
He worked for Boston windows and cleaning, and Peach Tree Door, in St. Joseph, and also worked bringing cable television to many rural communities throughout NW Missouri.
He will be cremated and there will be a celebration of life on July 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pony Express Event Center, located at 1221 S. 10th St., St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
