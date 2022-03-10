LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Martin "Marty" R. Hamm, 77, of Leavenworth, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at home. He was born in St. Joseph, March 13, 1944, to Donald and Madeline (Gomel) Hamm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Hamm, and his daughter, Amanda Hamm.
Martin is survived by his wife, Candace Hamm (Ramsey); four sons, Donny (Lori), Danny (Tami), Andrew and Jeremiah (Leslie) Hamm; his sister, Tegwin Shannon; brothers-in-law, Danny (Marilyn) Willis, Dave (Friday) Ramsey; sisters-in-law, Christie (Don) Elliot and Cheri (Jeff) Shepard; as well as many grandkids and great-grandkids.
Marty excelled in all sports in the St. Joseph school district until graduation in 1962 from Lafayette high school. After graduation Marty served in the Marine Corps and completed multiple tours in Vietnam. Years later he moved to Leavenworth and made many cherished friends. Marty enjoyed telling stories and making others laugh, he enjoyed playing cards, watching sports and talking about the good old days.
An informal memorial service will be held at Eddie's 1101 Spruce, Leavenworth, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022. A formal service with military honors will be scheduled at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
