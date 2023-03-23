Harold Lee Hamm, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1932, to Elmer and Pearl (Wolfe) Hamm, in St. Joseph. On Nov. 6, 1954, he married Billie Ann McDowell. Harold worked as a mailman for the United States Postal Service for 28 years.
He was a member of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Harold was also a member of the Southside Lions, Southside Progressive, the American Legion, and Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. He volunteered for Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity and Camp Quality, where he would bring his funnel cake truck to raise money for the campers.
Mr. Hamm was a member of the King Hill Lodge No. 376, A.F. & A.M., 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Moila Shrine.
Harold enjoyed yard work and being outdoors, playing Bingo, and watching dog and horse races. Harold coached youth baseball, and he loved to watch his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was the most important part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Pearl; sister, Thelma Jackson; son, Harold Lee Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lorri Hamm; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Jean; and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Billie; children, Scott Hamm, Carol Schafer (Jim) and Shelley Obermier (Greg); grandchildren, Nichole, Krista, Bryon, Chris, Joe, Shannon, Justin, Mandi, and Joel; great-grandchildren, Braylan, Bryson, Landyn, Avery, Hadleigh, Haidyn, Kaylee, Sophee, Henry, Grace, Katie, Riley, Kylie, Jaylee, Brayleigh, Makinlee, with two more on the way; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Simba.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Southside Progressive Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.